Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

