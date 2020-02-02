Westhampton Capital LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.53 on Friday, reaching $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average of $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

