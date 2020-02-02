Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.69. 1,939,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

