Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.71. 9,442,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.