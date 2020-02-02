Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.87.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Digital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.