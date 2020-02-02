Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDC. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

