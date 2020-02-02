Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

