Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

