Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

