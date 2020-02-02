Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wendys were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wendys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wendys by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 1,746,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

