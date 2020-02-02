Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.86. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

