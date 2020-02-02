WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

