Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,432.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

