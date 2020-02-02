Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 814,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

