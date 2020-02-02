Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 237.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,143. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

