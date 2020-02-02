Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after buying an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,496,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,199,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.