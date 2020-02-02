Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.31. 12,356,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

