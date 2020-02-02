Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 894,277 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.