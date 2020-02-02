Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.