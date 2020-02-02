Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 9.1%

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.29 and last traded at $93.70, approximately 3,463,693 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,874,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.03.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,444 shares of company stock worth $1,368,519 over the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

