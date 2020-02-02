Waves Community Token Price Up 8.3% This Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $706,215.00 and $62.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

