Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

