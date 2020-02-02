VULCANO (VULC) Hits Market Capitalization of $91,223.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last week, VULCANO has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $91,223.00 and $3.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.