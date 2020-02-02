Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

