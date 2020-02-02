Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile
