Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.87 ($2.04) and last traded at A$2.87 ($2.04), approximately 20,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.02).

The stock has a market cap of $150.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other Viva Leisure news, insider Susan Forrester purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,567.38).

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry in Australia. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 45 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Mitchell, Australia.

