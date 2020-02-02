Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,800 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,900,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after acquiring an additional 544,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136,339 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.03. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,840. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

