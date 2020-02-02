Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in II-VI by 14.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,264,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in II-VI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 867,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 131.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 1,917,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on II-VI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

