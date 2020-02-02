Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Encore Wire by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WIRE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.31. 110,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

