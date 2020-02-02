Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 183,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Innoviva by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 608,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.40.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

