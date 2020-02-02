Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 200 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,267. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.