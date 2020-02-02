Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 783,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.