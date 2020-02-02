Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 191.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

A number of analysts recently commented on VMUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Virgin Money UK stock traded down GBX 10.75 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164.25 ($2.16). The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,261 shares. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.95.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

