Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $430.64

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.64 and traded as high as $440.00. Victoria shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 30,608 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.96.

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

