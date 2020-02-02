Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.
Shares of VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.90.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
