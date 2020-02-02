Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.79.

Shares of VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

