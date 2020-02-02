Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $270.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

