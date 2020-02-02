Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $239.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

