Vertcoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $256,090.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,245.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.01952648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.57 or 0.04024786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00740662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00775516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009425 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00694478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,258,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Upbit, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Bittrex, QBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

