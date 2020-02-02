Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $382.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 4.10.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

