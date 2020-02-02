Veros Hits Market Cap of $140,653.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Veros has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market cap of $140,653.00 and approximately $10,709.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,510,175 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

