Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.91-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.48.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

