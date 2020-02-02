Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $465,976,000 after buying an additional 273,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.