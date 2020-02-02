Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $224,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 351,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded down $7.02 on Friday, reaching $256.79. The company had a trading volume of 827,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $263.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock worth $9,347,998 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.