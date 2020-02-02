Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,833 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.8% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 3,338,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,447. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

