Veritas Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $64,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 3,338,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,447. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

