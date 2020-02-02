Veritas Investment Management LLP Acquires 190 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Nike were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after purchasing an additional 188,451 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,656,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

