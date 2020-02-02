Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.47. The company had a trading volume of 619,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,115 shares of company stock valued at $22,278,196 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.