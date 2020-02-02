Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 2,958,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

