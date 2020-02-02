Vanta Network (VANTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $789,189.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Vanta Network has a total market capitalization of $789,189.00 and $1,191.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork . The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.