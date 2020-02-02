Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $164,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

