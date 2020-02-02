Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $148.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $151.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

